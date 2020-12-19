Paulino Garza (1940-2020)

Paulino Garza, age 80, of Delta, Ohio, passed away Thursday evening, December 17, 2020, at The Ohio State University Medical Center. He was born April 14, 1940 in Santa Maria, Mexico to Sepharino and Clarita (Ramos) Garza. Paulino married Ofelia Echavarria on May 21, 1960, and she survives.

Paulino took pride in his home and loved doing yardwork and tending to his flowers. He was big fan of boxing and loved spending time with his dogs, Gigi and Tyson. He also loved going to Mexican dances with his wife; going for long walks, and meeting his friends for coffee at McDonald’s in Wauseon.

Paulino is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Ofelia; children, Joel (Robin) Garza, Maricella Garza-Deeds, Noelia Garza and Paul (Carolyn) Garza; brother, Salvador (Chavolo) Garza; 10 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Paulino was preceded in death by his parents; son, Freddy Garza; brothers, Lalo Garza and Chipo Garza; and his sister, Carmen Dabila.

Family and friends may visit Tuesday, December 22nd from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Grisier~Weigel Funeral Home in Delta, where services will begin at 1:00 p.m., with Pastor Scott Kirsch officiating. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.

