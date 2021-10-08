Carolyn Switzer (1937-2021)

Carolyn B. Switzer, age 84, of Archbold, passed away Wednesday, October 6, 2021. Prior to her retirement she had worked as a flight scheduler for Easter Airlines in Florida.

Carolyn was born in Henry County, Ohio on June 2, 1937, the daughter of Raymond and Margaretha (Howell) Behrmann.

She married Robert E. Switzer, and he preceded her in death in 2019. She was a member of the Zion Lutheran Church in Ridgeville Corners.

Carolyn is survived by nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her sister, Lucille M. Hansen.

Visitation for Carolyn will be held from 10:00 A.M. until 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, October 14, 2021, at Zion Lutheran Church in Ridgeville Corners. The funeral service will immediately follow at 11:00 A.M., also at the church, with the Rev. Carl E. Rockrohr, officiating. Interment will follow in the Zion Lutheran Cemetery.

The family requests that memorial contributionw be given to Zion Lutheran Church.

Grisier Funeral Home in Archbold has been entrusted with arrangements.

