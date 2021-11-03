Alice “June” Wanless (1937-2021)

Alice “June” Wanless, age 84, of Wauseon, passed away Monday, November 1, 2021, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Toledo.

Prior to her retirement she had worked at the former Morenci Rubber Products.

June was born in Kunkle, Ohio on June 5, 1937, the daughter of Robert and Alice Emily (Kuhn) Stites. On May 23, 1953 she married Ralph R. Wanless, and he preceded her in death in 1994.

June loved playing cards and Yatzee, but most of all she enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Surviving are her children; Ralph “Bob” (Cindy) Wanless, Jr. of Wauseon, Annabel “Annie” (Larry) Eichler of Hayesville, NC, Rick (Lisa) Wanless of Blissfield, MI; grandchildren, Brock (Beth) Wanless, Jen (Joe) Rudey, Becky (Tejae) Wanless, Corey (Ashley) Eichler, Derrick Eichler, Emily Eichler, Alisha LeSage, Kayla (Jake) Graf, Carlee Wanless and Brittney Cooper; great-grandchildren, Sophia, Andrew, Price, Mary, Ella, Oliver, Lucy, Olivia, Cooper, Quincy, Ryder, Nash, and Patrick. She is also survived by two sisters, Mary Grime of Archbold and Evelyn Moore of Oxford, NC.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; seven sisters, Leona Moden, Betty Cottrill, Lucy McGregor, Annabelle Reviere, Nellie Merillat, Nancy Grime and Viola Scott; and three brothers, Robert Stites, George Stites, and William Stites.

Visitation for June will be held from 3:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. on Thursday, November 4, 2021, at Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 A.M. Friday, also at the funeral home, with Pastor Don Krieger, officiating. Interment will follow in the Winameg Cemetery.

The family requests that memorial contributions be given to Hospice of Northwest Ohio. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com.