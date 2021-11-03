Daniel Shegitz (1956-2021)

Daniel L. Shegitz, 65, of Cincinnati, OH passed away on Monday, November 1, 2021 at his home. He was born on September 28, 1956 in Montpelier to Ronald S. and Dorothy M. (Sobieck) Shegitz.

Daniel graduated from Montpelier High School in 1974 and after graduation he proudly served in the United States Navy as an electronics technician on nuclear submarines for 6 years.

Upon completion of his time in the service, Daniel attended St. Paul Minnesota and earned a degree in Aeronautic Engineering and later a degree in Computer Science.

During his life time, Daniel worked for many companies all over the world, most notably the U.S. Government for computer programing and Boeing Company in Washington. His most recent employment was CGI Company in Cincinnati.

He lived a life learning about different occupations and picked up many life skills along the way. Daniel enjoyed going to Renaissance fairs and state fairs.

He is survived by his mother, Dorothy M. Shegitz of Bryan; two siblings, Timothy (Delores) Shegitz of St. Charles, MO and Tina (Steven) Bergeon of Stryker. Daniel was preceded in death by his father, Ronald S. Shegitz; and two sisters, Janet Hotlzscher and Peggy Shegitz.

Visitation will be held on Friday, November 5, 2021 from 11 am to 1 pm at the Thompson Funeral Home on Main Street in Montpelier. A funeral service will take place immediately following visitation at 1:00 pm at the funeral home with Pastor Tim Martin to officiate. Daniel will be laid to rest at Riverside Cemetery in Montpelier with military honors presented by the Montpelier Veterans.

Memorial contributions may be given to Montpelier Alumni Scholarship Fund.