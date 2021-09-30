Doris Frazier (1930-2021)

Doris J. (Clay) Frazier, age 91, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, September 28, 2021 at the Vancrest Nursing Home, Urbana, Ohio. She was born in Swanton, Ohio on July 9, 1930 to the late Darrell and Grace (Halderman) Clay.

A graduate of Swanton High School and Northwest Technical College, Doris had served as Food Service Director for Divine Word Seminary from 1969-1973; Swanton Local Schools from 1973-1979; the Bellefontaine City Schools from1979-1992 and served as West District Director of Ohio School Food Service Association for 5 years.

She also worked as a bank teller for the Farmers and Merchants Bank of Swanton and as a licensed Real Estate Agent with Charter Realty in Russells Point, retiring in 1996.

She was a member of the Indian Lake Community Church, where she sang in the church choir and served as the church secretary since 1996. Doris was also a member of the Mary Rutan Hospital Guild since 1983.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Roberta (Donald) Ray; Tracey (Steve) Wanner; Tim Frazier; Richard E. Frazier; 5 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her brothers, Darrell Keith and James L. Clay.

In keeping with the family’s wishes, there will be no public visitation or service. Arrangements were entrusted to Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 St. Rt. 109, Delta.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be given to a Charity of the Donor’s choice in Doris’s memory.

