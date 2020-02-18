Allen Nash (1966-2020)

Allen Nash, age 53, of Delta passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, February 16, 2020 in his home. Allen was born in Wauseon, Ohio on October 12, 1966 to the late Steven and Florence (Griesinger) Nash and was a 1985 graduate of Delta High School.

Allen was a kind and gentle person and would help anyone in need. He enjoyed the Amateur Radio club, attending the Fulton County fair and cheering on the Cleveland Indians.

He was a past member of the Civil Air Patrol. Allen was employed at Sauder Manufacturing for 24 years and was a member of the Swancreek Church of the Brethren.

Left to cherish his memory are his siblings, David (Ann) Nash of Delta; Daryl Nash of Kissimmee, FL; Roger (Peggy) Nash of Orlando, FL; Brenda (Joe) Stearns of Fostoria; Teresa ( Len) Williams of Wauseon and Laura (Ron Seedorf) Snow of Liberty Center along with many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brother, Paul.

Friends and family will be received on Friday, February 21, 2020 from 2 to 8 PM at Barnes Funeral Chapel, 5825 St. Rt. 109, Delta, where funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at 10 AM with Rev. Don Krieger officiating. Interment will follow at Shiloh Cemetery in Delta.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the Fulton County Humane Society, 14720 Co. Rd. J, Wauseon, Ohio 43567 or The American Diabetes Association, 300 Galleria Officentre, Suite 111, Southfield, Michigan 48034.