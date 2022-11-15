Allen Young (1935-2022)

Allen Keith Young ,87, formally of Pioneer, OH and Denver, CO passed away on Sunday, November 13, 2022 at Hillside Country Living, Bryan, OH.

Allen was born on February 7, 1935, in Edon, OH, the son of Lyle A.H. Young and Helen K. (Case) Young.

He was a 1953 graduate of Edon High School, and attended Fort Wayne Business College.

He married his high school sweetheart, JoAnn Ulm, on December 23, 1955 and she preceded him in death in May 2010.

Allen began his career at the Ohio Gas Company in Bryan before moving to Denver, CO where he spent his career working at Celebrity Homes. Allen loved golfing and was a member of the Montpelier Moose.

Allen is survived by daughter, Robin Rae (Glen) Sturgis of Denver, Co; sister, Shirley R. Harding, of Pioneer; grandchildren; Alex, Robert, Teresa, Cami, and Sarah; great grandchildren, Sophia, Nicholas, and Larry.

In addition to his parents and wife, Allen was preceded in death by sons, Stan Lyle Young; Craig Allen Young; and grandsons, Robert and Andy Young.

Per Allen’s wishes, there will be no services.

Arrangements entrusted to the Thompson Funeral Homes in Pioneer, OH. Donations may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.

Condolences can be left for Allen’s family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.