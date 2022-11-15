Arcelita “RC” Wilson (1964-2022)

Arcelita “RC” Wilson, 58, of Montpelier, passed away on Sunday, November 13, 2022.

She was born on June 5, 1964 in McAllen, TX to Merced Rodriguez and Maria Cruz.

Arcelita enjoyed playing bingo and taking care of her beloved pets. Most of all she loved spending time with her family.

She is survived by her husband, Ronald Wilson; three children, Martin Montalvo of Bryan, Matthew (Lisa) Montalvo of Columbus and Juan C. Montalvo of Montpelier; eleven grandchildren; two great grandchildren with one on the way; father-in-law, Richard R. Wilson of Richland, MO; brother-in-law, Richard C. Wilson of Waynesville, MO; her beloved dog, Chiquita and beloved bird, Chico.

Arcelita was preceded in death by her mother, Maria “Mary” Cruz.

A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.