Alma “Alvera” Borton (1927 – 2025)

(Formerly Of West Unity)

Alma “Alvera” Borton, age 98, of Bryan, passed away Saturday, May 31, 2025 at Evergreen Manor Nursing Home in Montpelier.

Alvera worked as a candy maker for Spangler Candy Company and many years as a waitress, then at WalMart. She enjoyed crocheting and made wonderful pies.

Born May 2, 1927, in Continental, Ohio, she was the daughter of Ralph and Ida (Taylor) Grant. She married Earl D. “Bud” Borton on June 9, 1945 and he preceded her in death on August 18, 2010.

Alvera is survived by her daughters, Linda Kerby, of Bryan, Virginia (James) Webb and Sandra (Charles “Buff”) Mitchell, both of Bronson, MI; 10 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren; brothers, Neil (Julia) Grant, of Alvordton and Kenny (Scotti) Grant, of South Bend, IN; sisters, Kate Montague, of West Unity, Marlene Grant, of Alvordton, June (Butch) Hanson, of Wichita, KS and Glenda Balser, of Auburn, IN.

She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Bud Borton; daughter, Barbara Doerr; son, Gary Borton; granddaughter, Trina Kaufman; infant brothers, Delbert and Dale Grant and sisters, Beulah Borton and Louise Sinkey.

Graveside services will be held at Shiffler Cemetery on Wednesday, June 11, 2025 at 10:00 AM. Services have been entrusted to Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society at www.givenow.lls.org.