Betty Hildreth (1923-2020)

Betty J. Hildreth, age 97, of Delta, Ohio passed away Thursday, October 01, 2020 in Defiance Inpatient Hospice Center. Betty was born June 02, 1923 in Fulton County, Ohio to the late Phillip and Goldie Pultz.

She married Robert Hildreth on July 22, 1950 and he preceded her in death in 1994. Betty was a farm wife and homemaker and also was employed for over 30 years with Bunting Bearing.

Survivors include, her son, Brad Hildreth and his fiance, Pam. Two grandchildren, Dillon and Destiny Hildreth. Several nieces and nephews.

She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, her sons, Rick and Perry Hildreth and her daughter, Diane Hildreth, a brother, Charlie and her sister, Florence Lind.

Graveside services and interment will be private in Fulton Union Cemetery, Delta, Ohio. Memorial contributions may be made to: The charity of donor’s choice.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to: Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home, Wauseon, Ohio.