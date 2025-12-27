John Baer (1942 – 2025)

(Member Of Zion Mennonite Church In Archbold)

John P. Baer, age 83 years, of Pettisville, Ohio passed away Friday morning, December 19, 2025, surrounded by his family, at his home. He was born March 4, 1942 in Wauseon the son of Clarence and Laura (Crossgrove) Baer.

John grew up in Pettisville and Archbold, and attended Goshen College (1962-64) where he met his wife, Kathryn (Cathi) Ulrich.

John and Cathi were married in March 1964. They moved to Aibonito, Puerto Rico where John did 1W service at Hospital Menonita and Cathi taught at Betania school.

After returning from Puerto Rico, John worked at Sauder Manufacturing for 47 years before retiring in 2012.

John was a lifelong gardener and woodworker. In the early 1970’s, John and Cathi restored an historic farmhouse in Archbold where they lived for 30 years. John was a member of Zion Mennonite Church, Archbold, where he led worship and sang in the choir.

He enjoyed music, studying culture and history, traveling with Cathi, and spending time with and helping children and grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and friends.

John is survived by his wife, Cathi; children Jonathan (Sheila Yoder) Baer, St. Louis, MO, Frederick (Elizabeth Zilba) Baer, Archbold, OH, Matthew (Jeanne Yordy) Baer, Tucson, AZ, and Peter (Emma Stahl-Wert) Baer, Tucson, AZ. Grandchildren Jesse (Kaedi LeFevre) Baer, Parker, CO; Anneliese (Caleb Beachy) Baer, Capitol Heights, MD; Katie (Ione Heigham) Baer, Washington D.C.; Birch (Olivia Krall) Baer, Bloomington, IN; Rosemary (Jacob Dixon) Baer, Goshen, IN; Elias Baer, Josey Baer (deceased), Adele Baer, Clyde Berry, and Eva Bird Baer, Tucson, AZ; and great grandson expected January 2026. Siblings Judith (Lowell Kulp) Baer and Mark Baer, Archbold, OH; sisters-in-law Judy (Nathan, deceased) Baer, Pettisville, OH; Joan (Joe, deceased) Baer, Toledo, OH; Janice (Philip) Rush, Haviland, KS; and Ruth (Byron, deceased) Ulrich, Eureka, IL. He was also preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Laura (Crossgrove) Baer.

Services will be held on Friday, January 2, at 11:00 AM at Zion Mennonite Church. A meal will follow the service. Friends may call from 9:00-11:00 AM before the service. Short Funeral Home in Archbold has been entrusted with the arrangements.

The family suggests that memorials be given to MLK Kitchen for the Poor, 650 Vance St., Toledo, OH 43604. www.kitchenforthepoor.org/