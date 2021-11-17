Marilouise “Mary” Gype (1928-2021)

Marilouise “Mary” (Thierry) Gype, age 93, passed away November 13, 2021, at Sage Park Assisted Living in Gahanna, Ohio.

Mary was born in Wauseon, Ohio on February 6, 1928 to the late Ralph and Lillie (Vonier) Thierry.

She attended Pettisville School through 8th grade. Her high school years were spent at WHS, graduating in 1946.

In 1948 she married her high school sweetheart, Jim Gype. They were married 69 years prior to his passing in 2017.

Left to cherish her memory are children, Jeff (Phyllis) and Jana, grandchildren Erin (John) Thistlethwaite, Daniel (Sara) Rupp, Andrew Rupp and great-grandchildren Maddie and AJ Thistlethwaite, Hunter and Brynley Rupp.

Mary worked for Gype Motor Sales for many years as their bookkeeper. She then went to work in the Auto Title Department of Fulton County and soon ran, and was elected, Clerk of Courts of Fulton County in 1977.

She remained the Clerk of Courts for over 30 years. She served as Secretary for the Ohio Clerk of Courts Association for 3 years and was on many committees throughout her career.

She was on the Wauseon School Board for 8 years, serving as President 1976-1977. She was on the Four County Vocational Board of Education for 6 years.

She was the Wauseon Citizen of the Year in 1987. She was inducted into the Wauseon High School Academic Hall of Fame as a Distinguished Alumni in 2012.

She was a member and held various offices for the Wauseon Business & Professional Women’s Club, Wakyia CCL and a member of the Fulton County Republican Women’s group.

Never one to be idle she was also an accomplished seamstress and knitter. In 1960 she won the state sewing contest “Make it Yourself with Wool”.

In the early ’70’s she was a 4H advisor and girl’s softball coach for the summer recreation program.

Mary and Jim loved traveling to their cottage in Canada, on various bus trips across the country and even a few trips abroad.

Preceding her in death were her parents; husband; brother, Harold; sister, Helen; and son-in-law Perry.

There will be no services and burial will be private with internment at the Wauseon Union Cemetery.

The family requests any memorial contributions be made to the Fulton County Historical Society’s Museum of Fulton County.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon has been entrusted with arrangements.