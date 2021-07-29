Angela Barkell (1985-2021)

Angela Michelle Barkell, age 35, of Cheyenne, Wyoming, and formerly of Stryker, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, July 22, 2021, as the result of injuries sustained from a motor vehicle accident.

Angela was born in Springfield, MO, on December 4, 1985, the daughter of Stan and Mary Louise (Clark) Leverett. On May 6, 2006, she married Cheston Barkell, and he survives. She is also survived by their three children, Lion, Hunter and Rose. She was preceded in death by both parents.

Angela held an Associates in Bible at Central Bible College ( enough credits for a Bachelor’s. She called it a “Sampler platter bachelor degree”), had participated in Florida Inner City Missions Trip, Kids and Teens Bible Camp, was Leader Step Up Youth Ministries Visionary, a Small Group Youth Leader, Inspirational Teen Speaker, NextGen Cohort Leader, a member of Destiny Church, Youth Leader at Miracle Valley, Worship Team Leader, Llama Drama Club Leader, Destiny Christian Academy Choir Director, Yearbook Manager at D.C.A., School Talent Show Director, Kindergarten Teacher.

She was also a Singer, Actress, pianist, Poet, Song writer, violinist Mother and bride for 15 years to Cheston Barkell. She had won awards at School art shows, was an avid reader/learner, a soccer mom, and Preached and made virtually every teen cry (25-30 students).

She was also a Bible Quizzer, a Bible Quiz Master and had the most quiz outs and memorized tough verses. Angela will be remembered for being fashionable and frugal!

Visitation for Angela will be held from 2 – 4 and 6 – 8 P.M. on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at the Bryan First Assembly Church. The funeral service will be held at 11:00 A.M. Friday, July 30, 2021, at Wesley United Methodist Church in Bryan, with Pastor Sam Luthi, officiating. Interment will be in the Cheyenne Memorial Gardens in Cheyenne, Wyoming, in the future.

