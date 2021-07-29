Daniel Hug (1966-2021)

Daniel D. Hug, age 54, of Lima, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at his home. Danny was a welder, fabricator and talented mechanic.

He was active with Alcoholics Anonymous in Bryan and Defiance and with Wings of Change. He enjoyed riding motorcycles, his pets and mostly his grandchildren.

Born on August 18, 1966, in Bryan, Ohio, he was the son of James A. Hug and Melanie L. (Kaiser). Dan is survived by his sons, Chris Hug, of Edon, Travis Hug, of Defiance and Casey (Courtney) Hug, of Findlay; six grandchildren, Jaydon Hug, Vanessa Dearcia, Wyatt Hug, Everett Hug, Josephine Hug and Kylie Hug; his mother, Melanie (Phil) Surbey, of Edon; his father, James ( Holly) Hug, of Wilmington, North Carolina; sister, Mindy (Doug) Stayner, of Edon and step daughters, Britani and Lydia Smith, both of Bryan.

He was preceded in death by his grandson, Kaiser Hug; maternal grandparents, Harold and Dorothy Kaiser and mother-in-law, Judie Hauer.

Visitation for Dan will be held on Saturday, July 31, 2021 from 2:00-3:30 P.M. at Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan. Funeral services will follow visitation at 3:30 P.M. with Pastor Eric Daily officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are requested to Krill Funeral Home to assist with funeral costs or to UMADAOP (Urban Minority Alcoholism and Drug Abuse Outreach Program)- Lima.

