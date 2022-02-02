Carolyn Davis (1928-2022)

Facebook

Carolyn J. Davis, age 93, of Delta, passed away on Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at McLaren St. Luke’s Hospital, Maumee. Carolyn was born in Toledo on October 24, 1928 to the late Milton and Elva (Smith) Burgin.

She married Floyd Davis on May 29, 1948 and he preceded her in death on January 26, 2002. Carolyn was a graduate of Swanton High School.

During her spare time she enjoyed cooking and baking as well as traveling during her younger years.

She was also a frequent visitor to many Casinos in the Detroit area as well as Toledo. She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.

Left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Judy (Jerome “Gary”) Cook; son, Alan (Sandra) Davis; grandchildren, Lindsay (William) Davis-Bailey; Jeremy Cook; Matthew Cook; Patrick Cook; great grandchildren, Kaitlyn Cook; McKenna Davis-Bailey; Mya Bailey; Willow Cook; Hazel Cook; brother-in-law, Paul Storehalder; many Nephews, Nieces and Cousins.

She was preceded in death by her infant son; brother, Warren Burgin; sister, Joyce Storehalder and four grandsons.

In keeping with family wishes, there will be no visitation or service. A celebration of life for Carolyn will take place at a later date. Burial will be private. Arrangements were entrusted to Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 St. Rt. 109, Delta.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the Delta Public Library, 402 Main St., Delta, Ohio 43515 or The Fulton County Humane Society, 22450 Co Rd F, Archbold, Ohio 43502.

The family would like to THANK all those who cared for Carolyn during her illness. A special THANK YOU to those family and friends for their thoughts and prayers.

Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.