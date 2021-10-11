Richard Whitlock (1955-2021)

Richard Allen Whitlock, age 65, of Stryker, Ohio passed away Friday, October 08, 2021 in Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Richard was born December 08, 1955 in Montpelier, Ohio to the late Raymond and Verile (Bloom) Whitlock. He married Lisa K. Byroads on July 23, 1994 and she survives.

Richard was a truck driver with Cookie Carrier of Butler, Indiana and formerly employed with Airmate of Edgerton, Ohio. He and his wife Lisa were the former managers of the Williams County Airport for 7 years.

He was a private pilot, receiving his instrument rating and was working on his multi-engine and commercial rating licenses.

He and his family were very involved in racing late model cars and Richard served as the Crew Chief, Car Mechanic and head of transportation for the racing team.

Survivors include his wife, Lisa Whitlock, of Stryker, Ohio; daughter, Veronica, of Texas, son, Christopher, of Stryker, Ohio; grandchildren, Aiden and Gabriel, of Texas; siblings, David (Chris), Stanley (Shelia), Neal (Rhonda), Marlin (Karen), Merrill (Carol), Ruthann (Tracy) Hammond. Numerous nieces and nephews and cousins.

Richard is preceded in death by his parents, his siblings, Norman (Judy) Whitlock, Elaine (Richard) Jaggers, Joan (Jim) Bouman, Irene Whitlock.

Visitation and funeral services will be private. Interment will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Stryker, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Endtime Ministries, Inc., P.O. Box 940729, Plano, TX 75094. Funeral arrangements entrusted to: Grisier Funeral Home, Stryker, Ohio.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Richard Allen Whitlock, please visit our floral store.