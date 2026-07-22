Anthony “Tony” Aleo (1960 – 2026)

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(Had A Passion For Collecting Treasurers)

Anthony “Tony” Aleo, age 65, of Delta, unexpectedly passed away early Saturday morning, July 18, 2026, at Fulton County Health Center in Wauseon.

He was born in Chicago, Illinois, on November 3, 1960, to the late Nathan Aleo and Leona (Bessemi) Aleo.

Tony built a successful career in sales, working as a self-employed businessman for many years. On September 2, 2001, he married the love of his life, Donna J. Maus, and together they shared nearly 25 years of marriage filled with love, adventure, and countless cherished memories.

Tony had a passion for collecting unique treasures, especially watches, vintage oil cans, and classic automobiles. Among his favorites were his 1969 Camaro, Porsches, and his beloved Volkswagen Bus.

He and Donna loved traveling throughout the United States, taking in the sights of the country, with Florida holding a special place in Tony’s heart, where he found peace relaxing on the beach.

He also enjoyed motorcycle runs with family and friends, always looking forward to the camaraderie and the open road.

Above all else, Tony treasured time spent with his family. Whether gathered for holidays, vacations, or everyday moments, he found his greatest joy in creating memories that will be cherished for generations.

Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 24 years, Donna J. Aleo of Delta; children, Jennifer (Kris) Jordan of Texas, Alicia Drasen of Texas, Sofia Aleo of Delta, and Dominick Aleo of Delta; sisters, Laurie (Scott) Rische of Illinois and Natalie (Jeff) Kresmery of Illinois; grandchildren, Jaxon, Becca, Tyler, Joey, Madison, and Camille, along with a grandson expected to arrive soon. He is also survived by many dear friends and extended family members.

In addition to his parents, Tony was preceded in death by his infant son, Rocko Aleo, on September 28, 2002, and his sister, Rita Aleo.

Family and friends are asked to wear their favorite jeans, T-shirt or casual dress attire when attending Tony’s gathering from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, July 29, 2026, at Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 State Highway 109, Delta, Ohio 43515. A graveside service celebrating his life will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery in Delta.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the National Kidney Foundation, 30 East 33rd Street, New York, NY 10016, in Tony’s memory. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.