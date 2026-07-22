Sandra J. Hosler (1957 – 2026)

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(Resident Of Montpelier)

Sandra J. Hosler, age 68, of Montpelier, Ohio, passed away on Saturday, July 18, 2026, at the University of Toledo Medical Center, Toledo, Ohio, following a lengthy illness.

Sandra was born on October 18, 1957, in Bryan, Ohio, the daughter of G. Frank Hosler and Barbara (Blaisdell) Hosler.

She is survived by her sons, Chris and Brad; sister, Michelle; grandchildren and nieces. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, Scott.

There will be a celebration of Sandra’s life held at a later date. Her arrangements have been entrusted to Krill Funeral Service, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, OH.

To sign the online guestbook or leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.