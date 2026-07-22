Richard J. Gambler (1943 – 2026)

— Read Our Free Obituary Policy —

(Born In Montpelier)

Richard James Gambler, 82, of Mendota, passed away Thursday, July 2, 2026, at OSF St. Anthony Medical Center in Rockford.

He was born August 26, 1943, in Montpelier, OH, the son of John and Mildred (Gibbs) Gambler. Richard proudly served his country in the United States Air Force from 1961 to 1962.

He worked at Motor Wheel for 25 years as a quality control inspector. He then became the videographer at Mendota High School after he retired, videotaping all of the high school sports. He also loved to watch the local stock car races.

Richard is survived by his wife; three daughters, Heather-Anne (Mark) Price of Waldron, MI, Michelle Carter of Mendota, Ill., and Melinda (James) Melvin of Streator, Ill.; grandchildren, Andrew, KaSandra, Paige, Sarah, Kyra, and Elijah; and several great-grandchildren. Richard is preceded in death by both his parents and several siblings.

Services were held on July 6, 2026, in Mendota. Cremation care was after the service. Please visit www.horner-merritt.com to sign the online guest book.