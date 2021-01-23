Delmar Karnes (1938-2021)

Honor The Newborns – Five Year Olds In Your Life

Delmar E. Karnes, 82, of Montpelier, passed away early Friday morning at Defiance Area Inpatient Hospice Center. He was born on January 29, 1938, in Delta, Ohio, to Harold A. and Gladys F. (Stone) Karnes.

Delmar graduated from Montpelier High School in 1956, where he was a part of the only MHS basketball team to win the NWOAL, and they did it twice. On January 28, 1962, he married Sandra K. Kizer at the First Presbyterian church in Montpelier and she survives.

Delmar played golf and earned his Bachelor’s Degree at Hillsdale College. He then received his Master’s Degree from Indiana University in 1965. Delmar taught Math at Montpelier High School for 33 years, and in 2015, was inducted into the MHS Athletic Hall of Fame to honor his 44 years coaching the golf team.

He served on the Montpelier City Council for 32 years, was a member of the Montpelier Tree Commission, and was a lifelong member of the First Presbyterian Church.

In 1970, he and his father built Midway Par 3 Golf Course in Montpelier, a business he continued to operate until 1993. After his retirement he worked part time at Country Meadows Golf Course and Rural King in Angola.

He enjoyed spending time at the family’s cottage on Indiana’s Lake George, collecting clocks and classic cars, and attending his grandchildren’s numerous activities.

He is survived by his wife of almost 59 years, Sandy; children Kelly (Brent) Gerken of Defiance and Rob (Holly) Karnes of Dayton, Ohio; and grandchildren Kaitlyn (Brandon) Christman, Nicholas Gerken and Rachel Gerken.

Delmar was preceded in death by his parents, brother Gene Karnes and infant brother Quentin Karnes.

Visitation for Delmar will be on Monday, January 25th, from 3-7 pm at the First Presbyterian Church in Montpelier. He will be laid to rest at Riverside Cemetery in Montpelier.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the First Presbyterian Church or the MHS Golf team.

Per the Governors orders, those wishing to attend visitation are encouraged to bring a mask and follow the recommended social distancing guidelines.