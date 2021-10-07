Mary Kane (1936-2021)

Mary Anne Kane, age 84, of Delta, peacefully passed away early Wednesday morning, October 6, 2021 at Community Health Professionals Inpatient Hospice in Defiance.

She was born in Winchester, Indiana to Jewel Alexander Goddard and Crystal Bernice (Hunt) Goddard. Mary graduated from Muncie Central High School and later attended Defiance College, where she received her Bachelor’s Degree in Business Management.

On September 21, 1957, she married Robert J. Kane, who preceded her in death. Mary served as office manager at the Delta Dental Clinic for over 25 years, serving under Dr. Harold Moss, Dr. Glenn Fausz and Dr. Paul Kozy.

She enjoyed her feline family and being a volunteer with the Fulton County Health Center and active in The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Wauseon; where she was a member.

Left to cherish her memory, are her daughters, Elizabeth (Glenn) Kroemer of Phoenix, AZ and Margaret Kane of London, England; sister, Cherry Keys of Indianapolis, IN.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brother, David Goddard.

A memorial service honoring Mary’s life will be held at a later date at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Wauseon.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be direct to Paws and Whiskers Cat Shelter, 32 Hillwyck Dr., Toledo, Ohio 43615 in Mary’s memory.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 St. Hwy. 109, Delta.

Online condolences may be sent to the family through our website at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.