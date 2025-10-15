Valerie Welker (1950 – 2025)

(1968 Graduate Of Bryan High School)

Valerie J. Welker, age 74, of Bryan, OH, passed away on Tuesday, October 14, 2025 at Majestic Health Care, Bryan, Ohio where she had been a resident.

A 1968 graduate of Bryan High School, Valerie graduated from Northwest State Community College having earned an Associates Degree in Applied Business Science.

Valerie worked as a cook at The Ranch House in Bryan for many years, and then moved to Kansas where she worked at the Walmart Distribution Center before returning to Bryan.

Valerie was born on November 1, 1950, in Bryan, Ohio, the daughter of Robert B. and Bernetta Jane (Hudkins) Davis.

Valerie is survived by her son, Steven Welker, of Ottawa, Kansas; grandsons, Jacob Welker and Keith Welker, both of Ottawa, Kansas and sisters-in-law, Joan Davis of Bryan, Ohio and Connie Davis, of Cheyenne, WY.

She was preceded in death by her parents; infant son, Kieth R. Welker; brothers, Robert (Jean) Davis, Jim (Kelly) Davis, Linden Davis and Gary Davis.

Visitation will be held at Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, OH on Wednesday, October 22, 2025, from 4:00-5:00 pm. Funeral services will begin at 5:00 pm with Pastor Deb Widdowson officiating. Valerie will be laid to rest at Shiffler Cemetery in a private committal service.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials to the Arthritis Foundation. To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.