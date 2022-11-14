Doris King (1929-2022)

Doris M. King, age 93 years, of Archbold, passed away Sunday evening, November 13, 2022 at Fairlawn Haven Nursing Home.

She was born May 10, 1929 at Wauseon, the daughter of Cletus and Mary (Wyse) Short. Doris married Andrew King on March 25, 1951 and he survives.

She was a bookkeeper at Pettisville Grain and also worked at Form Tool, all the while helping Andy with the farming.

She enjoyed baking her famous chocolate chip cookies, and spending time with family especially her grandchildren.

She was a lifelong member of Central Mennonite Church, and was very active in the Women’s sewing.

She is survived by her husband, Andrew; three children, Jerry (Stephanie) King, Bonnie (Jim) Badenhop, Kathy Rupp, and son-in-law Jeff Rupp all of Archbold; 9 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and a sister Evelyn Wyse of Archbold.

She was preceded in death by her parents; a daughter Marlene Rupp; brothers, Willard “Bill” Short, Dale Short, Walt Short; and twin sister, Deloris Wyse.

Services will be held on Saturday, November 19, at Central Mennonite Church at 11 AM. Friends may call at the church on Friday from 3-7 PM.

Short Funeral Home in Archbold has been entrusted with the arrangements.

The family suggests that memorials be given to Mennonite Central Committee or Gideons International.

www.ShortFuneralHome.com . To plant Memorial Trees in memory of Doris M. King, please click here to visit our Sympathy Store.