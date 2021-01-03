Arlah “Jean” Teets (1937-2020)

Arlah “Jean” Teets, age 83, of Wauseon, passed away at her home on Thursday, December 31, 2020 with her family by her side. She was born on February 28, 1937 to James Gordon and Helen Martha (Mapes) Hildreth in Lyons, Ohio.

Jean was a 1955 graduate of Lyons High School and married the love of her life, Leslie “Paul” Teets on April 27, 1968 and he survives.

Jean came from a large, loving family where her aunts and uncles were treasured as her siblings. She had great love of music and was a talented, self-taught musician and pianist. Jean loved the Lord, took great pride in keeping a beautiful home, tending to her flower gardens and many house plants.

She was a humble person who led a private life who gave selflessly to her family and friends. One of the many attributes that her family will remember her for was that she loved her family immensely and always found a way to support them individually and unconditionally.

After retiring from Fulton Industries after nearly 20 years, Jean and her husband Paul made many memories wintering in Lake Alfred, Florida. Jean was a member of Crossroad Church – Wauseon and First Baptist Church of Winter Haven. FL. She was also an Ohio State Buckeye’s fan.

She is survived by her devoted husband, Paul Teets; children, Kim Weber (Cheryl Martin) of Sylvania, Rick (Paula) McCance of Delta, Becky (Tom) Borck of Maumee, Kelley (Chris) Hester of Wauseon, Leslie (Gype) Teets of Fayette and Bill (Sarah) Teets of Columbus; grandchildren, Carrie, Liz, Megan, Katie, Beth, Tom Jr., Rachel, Zack, Noah, Lauren, Lyndsey, Tabb Jordan, Nathan, Dylan, Elmslie and Ella; 18 precious great-grandchildren; brother, Daryl (Carol) Hildreth of Weirsdale, FL; aunt, Colleen Borck of Kingman, AZ and son-in-law, Tabb Gype of Wauseon.

Jean was preceded in death by her parents and grandson, Joseph Paul Gype and many dear aunts and uncles.

Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, all services will be private for Jean’s immediate family at Crossroads Church, 845 E. Leggett St., with burial to follow in Wauseon Union Cemetery.

