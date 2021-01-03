Jean Old (1924-2020)

Jean M. (Carr) (Donahue) Old, age 96, of Wauseon, Ohio passed away Thursday, December 31, 2020 in Fairlawn Haven, Archbold, Ohio. Jean was born August 05, 1924 in Mulberry, Michigan to the late Glenwood Fay Sr. and Nellie Elizabeth (Farison) Carr.

She married William Donahue on August 05, 1942 and he passed away February 05, 1978. Jean married Alvin Old on May 26, 1984 and he passed away January 19, 2013.

Jean was a homemaker and worked for many years at the family business, Metamora Oil Company. She was a member of Delta Assembly of God, she enjoyed camping, cross-stitching, bird watching, and was a avid reader. She loved her church and church family very much.

Survivors include her three daughters, Sue Ann (Merle) Frey, Scottsville, Michigan, Sally Jean Ingersoll, Adrian, Michigan, Sherilyn Joyce Meiring, Delta, Ohio. 10 grandchildren, Robin, Gregory, Rodney, William, Wendy, Shannon, Kevin, Destinie, Erik, Sara. 24 great-grandchildren. Sister, Joyce Pridgeon, Mt. Pleasant, Michigan. Numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Jean is preceded in death by her parents, both husbands, a daughter, Sandra Bobash, 3 brothers and 4 sisters, and son-in-law, Robert Ingersoll.

Friends may call for a time of visitation 9:00 a.m. – 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 09, 2021 in the Delta Assembly of God, Delta, Ohio. Funeral services will be held 11:00 a.m. Saturday in the church. Pastor Scott Kirsch will officiate. Interment will be in Amboy Twp. Cemetery. All services are public with facial mask requirements and COVID-19 social distancing guidelines to be observed for those who attend.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Delta Assembly of God, Delta, Ohio. Online condolences at: www.Grisierfh.com.

Funeral arrangements entrusted to: Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home, Wauseon, Ohio.

