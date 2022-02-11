Thomas Farough (1954-2022)

Facebook

Twitter



Shares

Thomas Farough, age 67, of Swanton, Ohio, passed away peacefully, with his family at his bedside, Wednesday morning, February 9, 2022, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Toledo.

He was born March 4, 1954, in Toledo, Ohio to John M. “Jack” and Anne (Trumbull) Farough. He married the love of his life, Susan K. Topel on March 3, 1973.

Thomas was a member of the Son’s of the American Legion. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and coaching baseball and softball. Thomas was an avid bowler as well.

Thomas is survived by his beloved wife of 48 years, Susan; children, April (Deryl) Heckart and Ben Farough; sisters, Joan (Jon) Page and Jennifer (Bill) Hayes; brother, Carl (Pam) Farough; 12 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Thomas was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Kelly Clawson and sister, Jean Snow.

Family and friends may visit Sunday, February 13th from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. at the Weigel Funeral Home in Swanton where services will follow at 4:00 p.m. with Pastor Paul Schmidlin officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Northwest Ohio.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.weigelfuneralhomes.com