Thomas E. Opdycke (1954 – 2026)

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(1972 Graduate Of Stryker High School)

Thomas Emerson Opdycke of Bryan, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 1, 2026, in the evening. Born and raised on a farm on the infamous County Road G outside Stryker, Ohio.

Tom was the son of Emerson and Ruth (Peugeot) Opdycke. A farmboy who also graced the cover of American Cooner (a renowned coon hunter magazine) alongside his father, grandfather and their home-raised Black and Tan coon dogs.

Tom was the beloved brother of Joan and Jane, who doted and loved him immensely. Joan and Jane regularly reminded Tom that he’s their favorite little brother. Tom went on to attend Stryker Local Schools and graduate in 1972.

A couple years later Tom met and married Teresa Norrick and resided together on the original Opdycke homestead on County Road G with their wild and wooly kids: Amanda and Andrew. Those two rascally children loved taking lunch to their Dad while he worked in the fields.

The kids were thrilled when their Dad bought a new combine with air conditioning and a radio so they could see their Dad in action. Tom loved attending every activity his kids participated in. Fast forward to 2002 when Tom met Susie Grubb – a vivacious, spirited woman with three ornery boys of her own, at the Bryan Eagles, where Susie worked.

When Tom first met Susie, she would often leave $20 on the counter for her boys to order pizza. Tom was amazed at the amount of food they could eat. One of Tom and Susie’s long running phrases was: “Do you wanna come over for cold pizza?”

Tom took Kolby, Kacey, Keaton and Rocky under his wing and over time successfully converted Keaton from a Michigan fan to a Buckeyes fan.

In 2013, after more than a decade of love, Tom and Susie married on Dec. 13, 2013. They enjoyed outings with family and kept each other laughing throughout their marriage.

One of Tom’s greatest joys in life was his grandchildren: Redding, Logan, Aurora, Rowan, Teagan, Addison, Hudson, Holland, Jackson, Emerson and Lilly. Any chance Tom had to spend time with and dote upon his grandkids he did every time with gusto!

Whether Tom was cheering them on, a watchful after-school tutor or excitedly sharing pictures and videos of his grandkids with everyone he could – he adored all of his grandchildren as the delightful cherubs they are.

Tom’s love didn’t stop with his beloved family; his humor, generosity and kindred spirit were felt by everyone he encountered. He had spirited golf adventures with friends of all ages.

At one point in his mid-40s, Tom grew out his hair, tied it back into a low ponytail and traversed roads near and far on his custom painted Harley. It is a fact no one can deny that Tom never met a stranger.

While Tom has rejoined loved ones who passed before him, he leaves behind a gaggle of family who miss him deeply.

Tom is survived by his wife, Susie (Landel) Grubb; daughter, Amanda Opdycke (Daniel Contreras III); son, Andrew Opdycke (Gwen Opdycke); stepson, Kolby Grubb (Hannah Grubb); stepson, Kacey Grubb (Melissa Grubb); stepson, Keaton Grubb (Moriah Grubb); stepson, Rocky Grubb; and of course all the grandchildren. Tom’s beloved older sisters Joan McNamee (Don McNamee) and Jane Elder (Randy Elder) survive their favorite little brother.

A celebration of life took place on Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2026, at the Pulaski United Methodist Church in Bryan, Ohio. Pastor Nico Kinner officiated. An open house at the church followed.

In lieu of flowers and mementos, the family kindly asks for donations to support the family expenses during these unexpected and unprecedented times.

Online condolences may be given and the guest register may be signed for Tom and his family at: www.krillfuneralservice.com

Tom’s family lovingly prepared his obituary announcement. Krill Funeral Home, Bryan, Ohio is honored to serve the Opdycke family.