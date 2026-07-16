Patricia A. “Teresa” Powers (1962 – 2026)

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(Montpelier Resident, Formerly Of Fayette)

MONTPELIER, OH—Patricia Ann “Teresa” Powers, age 63, of Montpelier, formerly of Fayette, Ohio, and Unicoi, Tennessee, died suddenly early Tuesday morning, July 14, 2026, at Parkview Montpelier Hospital.

Born December 6, 1962, in Unicoi, Tennessee, she was the youngest of nine children from the union of the late Hank and Pete (Jackson) Powers.

Teresa was raised in Unicoi and moved to Northwest Ohio in 1987, where she lived the remainder of her life. She was brought up in the Unicoi Church of God, where she remained a lifelong member.

Teresa worked as an operator at Siemens in Tennessee and at various local factories in Ohio, most recently at 20/20 Custom Molded Plastics in Montpelier prior to her medical disability. She was an avid NASCAR fan, following Bill Elliott and Jeff Gordon through the years.

She also enjoyed riding her motorcycle and moped, and she loved spoiling her numerous Jack Russell Terriers that were adopted into her family over the years. She was a proud supporter of President Donald J. Trump.

Teresa is remembered as a great mother who cared deeply for her family. She was fun-loving and full of life. Her vibrant personality made it a joy to be around her, and her presence will be sorely missed.

Surviving is her son, David (Jessica) Powers of Waldron; daughter, Trista (Jason) Simon of Erwin, Tennessee; five of her siblings, Barb Anderson of Fayette, Julie White of Unicoi, Tennessee, David Alan (Carolyn) Powers of Unicoi, Robin (Ronnie) Shelton of Unicoi, and Darlene (Steve) Myers of Waldron; four grandchildren, Austin, Britney, Michael and Charisma; a great-grandson, Whalon; and numerous nieces and nephews and extended loving family members.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother in adolescence, Larry; two sisters, Peggy and Linda; and two brothers-in-law, Hobert White and Mike Anderson.

Services for Teresa will be private and a celebration of life will be held at a later date. Private family interment will take place in Unicoi, Tennessee.

Memorial donations can be given to the family to aid with final expenses. Friends can express sympathies to the family online by visiting the tribute wall at www.marryfh.com.

Arrangements have been made with the guidance of the Marry Funeral Home, Fayette.