Arthur Grange, Jr. (1944 – 2025)

(Edgerton Resident)

Arthur S. Grange, Jr., age 81, of Edgerton and formerly of South Bend, Indiana passed away at Park View Care Center in Edgerton, Ohio on Sunday, November 23, 2025.

Arthur was a tool and die draftsman who worked at several companies over the years. At one time he worked at AM General and helped design the dash for the Hummer. He was a US Army veteran who served during the Vietnam War era.

Arthur S. Grange, Jr. was born April 10, 1944, in St. Joseph County, Indiana, the son of the late Arthur S. And Dorothy B. (Lindsey) Grange, Sr. He earned an Associate Degree from Tri-State University.

Arthur is survived by his sons, Michael (Nickie) Grange, of Fremont, Indiana and Brett Grange, of Orland, Indiana; four grandchildren, Kyler, Aden, Joshua and Keyth and his sister, Joan (Dexter) Binion, of Dayton, Ohio.

Arthur’s arrangements are under the care of Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are requested to Park View Care Center, 328 West Vine Street, Edgerton, Ohio 43517.