Betty Johnson (1943 – 2025)

(North Central High School Graduate)

Betty A. Johnson, 82 of Alvordton passed away on November 23, 2025, at Evergreen Healthcare Center in Montpelier.

She was born on August 29, 1943, in Wauseon, Ohio to Ernest L. and Velehr V. (Woolace) Ricks.

Betty graduated from North Central High School in Pioneer. On August 9, 1981 she married Dennis H. Johnson, and he preceded her in death on October 13, 2011.

She was a member of Clay United Methodist Church in rural Alvordton. Betty was also a president and member of the Professional Business Women’s Association. For over 40 years she was involved with 4-H of which she was an advisor for 30 years.

Betty was a founding member of the “SOCK” Support Our Challenging Kids in Bryan, which helped children who suffer from ADD and ADHD. For many years she worked as an accountant for Jeska Accounting Services in Swanton.

Betty is survived by a son Darin Johnson and two sisters Linda and Mary Ricks of Battle Creek, Michigan. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband.

The family of Betty would like to thank Evergreen Health Care for the care and friendship they provided and the recent attentiveness of Elara Caring Hospice.

At this time, there will be no services for Betty. Her remains will be laid to rest at Floral Grove Cemetery in Pioneer.