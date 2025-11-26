Eric Penrod (1961 – 2025)

(Graduate Of Archbold High School)

Eric Penrod, age 64, passed away at home with his family by his side on November 24, 2025. Eric worked for great people at TJ Automation.

Eric was born on August 31, 1961, in Wauseon, to the late Don and Marylou Penrod.

He was a graduate of Archbold High School. Eric enjoyed the outdoors, building his own home, hunting, fishing, golfing, and following sporting events of his grandchildren.

Surviving is his wife, Sherry (Mack) Penrod of Archbold; two sons, Chad (Tatum) of Wauseon and Kyle (Heather) of North Lima; two brothers and one sister, Michael (Colleen) of Archbold, Scott of Defiance, and Susan (Greg) Stuckey of Fayette, and sister-in-law, Kathy Mack; four grandchildren, Karli (Brian) Eppard of Perrysburg, Connar Penrod of Wauseon, and Cassandra and Olivia Penrod of North Lima; one great-granddaughter arriving in April of 2026; and many nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother-in-law, Phil Mack.

A celebration of Eric’s life will take place at a later date. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. The Grisier Funeral Home of Archbold is honored to serve the Penrod family.

