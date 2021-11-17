Leonard Stephens (1933-2021)

Leonard B. Stephens, 88, of Bryan, Ohio and formerly of Nacogdoches, Texas, passed away November 15, 2021, with his family by his side. Leonard was born May 21, 1933, in Waskom, Texas. The son of LB and Edna (Hollingsworth) Stephens.

He was a graduate of The University of Texas, Austin in 1961 as a Petroleum Engineer. Leonard was a Korean War Air Force veteran serving from 1953 to 1956.

He married Carol Virginia Mims on December 26, 1954. Leonard worked as an engineer for the US Government in Civil Service from 1963 to 1990.

He then retired and traveled the country for 5 years alongside his wife, Carol. He then started his own business, Stephens Engineering, in Nacogdoches, Texas as a licensed Mechanical Engineer from 1995 to 2019.

Surviving is his loving wife of 68 years, Carol V. (Mims) Stephens of Bryan, Ohio; three children, David Randall and Joyce (Harsh) Stephens of Columbus, Ohio, Sherry Lynn (Stephens) and Nigel Delgado of Houston, Texas, and Diane (Stephens) Riba of Bryan, Ohio; three grandchildren, Zane Stephens, Derick Riba, and Kelsey Riba all of Columbus, Ohio.

He loved his family, enjoyed traveling, cooking, spending time with his wife, and rooting for the Texas Longhorns, his alma mater.

To honor Leonard’s wishes there will be no visitation or services held. Arrangements are in care of Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan.

The family asks those remembering Leonard to make memorial contributions to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. www.stjude.org.

