Arvilla Kaiser (1934-2022)

Arvilla Ruth Kaiser, age 87,of Edon, Ohio, passed away at 5:30 P.M. on Saturday, March 19, 2022, at The Laurels of DeKalb in Butler, Indiana, after a brief illness.

Mrs. Kaiser was a graduate of North Central High School in Pioneer, Ohio, and worked as a secretary for twenty-eight years, with Camel Farm Service in Edon for thirteen years and Weber Sand and Gravel for fifteen years.

She was an active member of St. Peter’s Lutheran Church in Edon, where she served as organist for more than twenty-five years, taught Sunday School, and was a member of the Friendship Circle, Women of the Church and Altar Guild.

Arvilla enjoyed playing card games and board games, watching sports and the hummingbirds around her home, gardening, yard work, canning, and cooking.

She especially enjoyed time spent with her children and grandchildren and family get-togethers.

Arvilla Ruth Kaiser was born on July 24, 1934, in Alvordton, Ohio, the daughter of Raymond Vorice and Melissa Mae (Keiser) Oyer.

She married George William “Skip” Kaiser, Jr. on May 2, 1954, in Pioneer, and he preceded her in death on June 16, 2000.

Survivors include four sons, Craig (Karen) Kaiser, Randall Kaiser, Dennis (Sandy) Kaiser, and Jeffery (Alesia) Kaiser, all of Edon; eleven grandchildren; twenty great-grandchildren; and one sister, Aldene (George) Cole, of Huntington, Indiana. She was also preceded in death by one brother, Gerald Oyer.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, from 3:00-7:00 P.M. in the Krill Funeral Home, 204 West Indiana Street, Edon. Services will be held on Thursday, March 24, 2022, at 11:00 A.M. in St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, Edon, with Reverend Mary Beth Smith-Gunn officiating. Interment will follow in Edon Cemetery.

Memorials are requested to St. Peter’s Lutheran Church Building Fund or The Laurels of DeKalb.