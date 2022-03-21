Ilva Nafziger (1939-2022)

Facebook

Ilva Ann Nafziger, 82, of Archbold, Ohio went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Friday, March 18, 2022.

Ilva Ann was born at home on August 9th, 1939 in Archbold, the daughter of Otto Daniel and Alta Mae (Stuckey) Nafziger.

She was a 1957 graduate of Archbold High School, and attended Goshen College for two years.

She accepted Christ as her personal savior at an early age, and grew up in the Lockport Mennonite Church family.

Ilva Ann worked for Sunshine, Inc. of NW Ohio for over 30 years, living in Maumee and then Waterville.

During this time, she attended Toledo Mennonite Church and was active in teaching Sunday school classes, was a church librarian, and helped with the tutoring program the church provided for Toledo Public Schools.

In 2010, Ilva Ann moved back to Archbold to Fairlawn Haven. She was an avid reader and prayer warrior, and studied the Bible; she loved crossword puzzles, and watching Pioneer Woman, Magnolia, and Murder She Wrote.

She was also a fan of the Cleveland Indians, and enjoyed trips to Cleveland with her sister, Donna, to see a game for her birthday.

Surviving her is her sister, Donna Smith of Archbold; her nieces, Christina (Smith) Chaney of Pasadena, MD, and Kimberly (Smith) Langenderfer of Archbold; her nephew, Eric Smith of Brunswick, OH; and grandnieces, grandnephews, one great-grandnephew, and one great-grandniece – all of whom referred to her as Aunt Annie.

Ilva Ann was preceded in death by her parents, Otto and Alta; her brother, Eugene; her sister, Carol Ann; and her brother-in-law, Jim Smith.

Visitation for Ilva Ann will be held Thursday, March 24th, 11:00-1:00 at Lockport Mennonite Church, 9269 County Road 21N, Stryker, OH. Service will follow at 1:00pm and burial to follow. Afterwards, a time of fellowship over pie and coffee will be held in the Lockport Church fellowship hall.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to DaVita dialysis center, Sunshine Inc. of NW Ohio, or Fairlawn retirement community. www.ShortFuneralHome.com

