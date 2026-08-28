Arvon “AB” Byroads (1928 – 2026)

— Read Our Free Obituary Policy —

(1946 Graduate Of Bryan High School)

Arvon “AB” Byroads, age 97, of Bryan, Ohio, passed away at Hillside Country Living, where he had been a resident since March.

‘Arvon was the owner of Byroads Body Shop and The Buggy Works, where he worked as an auto body repairman.

He also taught auto body repair at Four County Career Center. He and his wife of 70 years, Fern, were active members of Asbury United Methodist Church, now known as Trinity Gospel Church in Williams Center. Arvon taught Sunday school for many years there.

Arvon Forrest Byroads was born on Nov. 14, 1928, in Bryan, Ohio, the son of Forrest Cleland and Otha Eleanor (Stough) Byroads. Arvon was a 1946 graduate of Bryan High School. He married Fern M. Waugh on Feb. 20, 1949, in Follansbee, West Virginia, and she preceded him in death on Oct. 19, 2019.

Surviving Arvon are one son, Samuel (Marilyn Richards) Byroads, of Bryan, Ohio; two daughters, Novra Miller, of Bryan, and Cassandra “Candi” (Eric) Harter, of Montpelier, Ohio; eight grandchildren, Amy (Joel) DeLong, Elizabeth (Nathan) Webb, Heather (Shane) Brillhart, Rachel (David) White, Sara (Norman) Chamberlain, Zachary (Sara) Snider, Alexis (Coty) Hansford and Sydney (Sid) Yadav; and nine great-grandchildren, Annika and Kirsten DeLong, Michael and Asher Webb, William Chamberlain, Aella and Oliver Hansford, and twins Audrey Whitten Snider and Claire Arvon Snider.

Along with his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Noel Byroads; sisters Virginia Rady and Ruth Corwin; a daughter-in-law, Kay Byroads; and a son-in-law, Rex Miller.

Visitation for Arvon “AB” Byroads will be held on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Trinity Gospel Church, 305 Chicago St., Bryan, Ohio. A celebration of his life will follow at 11 a.m. in the church. Private inurnment with his wife, Fern, will take place at Williams Center Cemetery.

Memorials are requested to Trinity Gospel Church or to a charity of the donor’s choice. Krill Funeral Service is honored to serve the Byroads family.

To sign the online register or to send condolences, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.