Ida P. Friley (1941 – 2026)

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(Member Of Bryan Eagles, VFW & AmVets)

Ida P. Friley, age 85, of Defiance and formerly of Bryan, passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 25, 2026, at ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital following an extended illness.

Ida was a homemaker and loved spending time with her grandchildren. She was a member of the Bryan Eagles, VFW and AmVets. She enjoyed sewing, bingo and collecting knickknacks.

Ida was born March 5, 1941, in Grundy, Virginia, the daughter of Arvil and Flossie (McClanahan) Stiltner. She married Bobby J. Stiltner, and he preceded her in death.

Ida is survived by her daughter, Amy Rober, of Bryan; son, Daniel Stiltner, of Williams Center; five grandchildren, Jacob Stiltner, of Montpelier, Brandon Rober, of Bryan, Kayla Stiltner, of North Carolina, Jay Rober, of Bryan, and Bobbie Rober, of Bryan; six great-grandchildren; brothers, Ernie Stiltner, of Bryan, and Charlie Stiltner and Jeff Stiltner, both of Edgerton; and sister, Vickie Perkins, of Harlan, Indiana.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bobby Stiltner; grandson, Matthew Stiltner; brothers, Doug and Art Stiltner; and sister, Charlotte Gingras.

A celebration of Ida’s life will be held at a later date. Krill Funeral Service, 860 W. Mulberry St., Bryan, is honored to serve Ida’s family.