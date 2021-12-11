Asta “Norma” Tiffany (1927-2021)

Asta Lillian “Norma” Myrdal Tiffany went to be with the Lord on December 9, 2021. She was born on October 7, 1927 in Gardar, North Dakota and is survived by the following children: Blair (Debbie) Tiffany, Susan Tiffany Shore, Sandra (John) Penvose and Lisa (Todd) Seiler; along with 13 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Norma was preceded in death by her parents Aldis Elina and Thorstein Sigurdur Myrdal, husband Spencer Tiffany, son John Tiffany and great grandson Zebb Buehrer, along with siblings Eleanor Myrdal Halgren and Benedict John Myrdal.

Norma grew up on a small family farm in North Dakota, graduated from the North Dakota State University with a degree in Home Economics/Dietetics and enjoyed applying her degree to creating a wonderful, loving home with Spencer Tiffany, who she met as a blind date at a university football game.

They were married on October 21, 1950 and began a life of adventure that lasted for 64 years. This adventure took them and their children to North Dakota, Wisconsin, Windsor, Ontario and Ohio.

As a couple, Norma and Spencer enjoyed many years of square dancing, family camping, attending concerts and plays, gourmet cooking clubs, and traveling to most of the United States and several foreign countries.

Norma’s passions included her family, gardening, cooking, sewing, participating in church and civic activities, card clubs and Turner Classic Movies.

She was an active and beloved member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Wauseon for almost 50 years. She will be remembered by all as a loving, and generous lady who enjoyed life and blessed the many lives she touched.

At the time of her passing, Norma was under the care of CHP Inpatient Hospice Center in Defiance. She also was active in the Fulton County Senior Center. The family requests that donations be made to either of these organizations.

Visitation for Norma will take place on Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at the Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon from 4pm – 6pm. A funeral service will take place on Wednesday, December 15, 2021 at 11am at Trinity Lutheran Church in Wauseon. Pastor Ashley Rosa-Ruggieri will officiate. Burial will be at the Wauseon Union Cemetery.

Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.grisierfh.com. The Edgar-Grisier Funeral Home in Wauseon is honored to serve the Tiffany family.