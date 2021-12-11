Terry Beard (1965-2021)

Terry A. Beard, 56, of Montpelier passed away Monday night at Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers in Montpelier.

He was born on July 1, 1965 in Montpelier to Jacob M. and Mary M. (McCulley) Beard. Terry attended Camden Frontier Schools. He married Karleen A. Lopez and she survives.

Terry loved fishing, hunting, camping, bonfires, hog roasts and spending time with family. He was always lending a helping hand. He enjoyed fall and Christmas.

He is survived by his wife Karleen; children Terri Lee (Thomas) Brown of Bryan and Ryan (Brooke) Beard of Hillsdale, Michigan; step children Tanya (Greg) Pannell, Daniel (Tiffany) Miner and Robert (Carolee) Moats; six grandchildren Thomas Jr., Ayden, Coebi, Bentley, Wade and Isabella; many step grandchildren; siblings Bernard Beard, David (Sandy) Beard, Shirley (Tom) Sommers, Michael (Debbie) Beard, Charolotte Barker, Robert Beard and Patrick (Terrie) Geren; numerous nieces, nephews and other family members.

Terry was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Jacob Thomas and Arthur Wayne, and sister Mary Sommers.

Visitation for Terry will be on Monday, December 13th from 10am – 1 pm at the Thompson Funeral Home in Pioneer, Ohio. Services will be at 1pm at the funeral home with Ned Wyse to officiate. Interment will follow at Frontier Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be given to the Sanctuary or Sarah’s House. Condolences can be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com