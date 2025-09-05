Rosemary Alexander (1947 – 2025)

(Graduated From Pettisville High School In 1965)

Rosemary Aleta Alexander, 78, of Blakeslee, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 3, 2025, at ProMedica Defiance Hospital.

Rosie was born on July 18, 1947, in Wauseon, Ohio, the daughter of the late Virgil J. and Florence M. (Spiess) Augustine.

She was a 1965 graduate of Pettisville High School. In her early years, Rosie married Raymond J. Calvin; the marriage later ended in divorce.

On June 6, 1986, she married Orville “Lanny” L. Alexander, and they shared 25 loving years together until his passing on June 16, 2011. Rosie found companionship and joy again with Kent A. Thiel, marrying on July 4, 2014; he preceded her in death on September 13, 2017.

She previously worked at Sauder Manufacturing – 10 years, Christmas Manor – 25 yrs, and as a secretary at Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home for 16 years, retiring in 2016. She was known for her kind heart and generous spirit, always willing to help others in any way she could.

In her free time, Rosie enjoyed crafting, cooking, and exploring family history through genealogy. For 23 years, she and her husband Lanny cherished their time camping together at Shepherd’s Pasture Campground in Defiance, Ohio—a place that held many fond memories.

Surviving are her two children, Lincoln Calvin and Deidre Calvin both of Stryker, Ohio; two stepchildren, Donald (Rebecca) Thiel of Melbern, Ohio, and Samantha (CJ) Crontz of Edgerton, Ohio; three grandchildren, Ashley Papiska, Autumn Papiska, Austin (Brooklyn) Grisier; great-granddaughter, Brylie; brother, David (Mary) Augustine of Archbold, Ohio; other numerous family members.

A gathering of family and friends will be held Monday, September 8, 2025, from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m. at Oberlin-Turnbull Funeral Home, 206 North Lynn Street, Bryan.

In lieu of flowers, I would wish for you to flower. I would wish for you to blossom, to open, to be beautiful. Condolences may be sent to the family or memories may be shared at www.oberlinturnbull.com