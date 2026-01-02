Barbara Beaverson (1944 – 2026)

(Owned Salon In Fayette For Several Years)

FAYETTE—Barbara J. Beaverson, age 81, of Fayette, died peacefully on New Year’s Day, Thursday, January 1, 2026, at her home, surrounded by her loved ones.

She was reunited in Heaven with the love of her life on what would have been their 51st wedding anniversary.

Barb was born in Wauseon on May 10, 1944, the older of two daughters of Clair and Betty (Ellis) Smith. Barb grew up in West Unity and was a member of the Class of 1962 at Hilltop High School.

On January 1, 1975, in Fayette, she married Gene W. Beaverson. Their two families became one and they shared over 46 years of life together before his passing on January 16, 2021.

Barb worked as a nail technician and owned her own salon in Fayette for several years. She was a longtime member of the Morenci Eagles and her and Gene were once crowned Queen and King of the Fayette Royal Bullthistle Festival.

She enjoyed reading, watching Hallmark movies, listening to her beloved Elvis music, and dancing. Barb greatly anticipated annual trips with her grandchildren to South Carolina to visit her sister, each year making new everlasting memories. She had an adoration for shoes, purses and jewelry and she took pleasure in indulging in a cup of coffee or a glass of wine.

Her greatest joy came from being in the company of her family, especially enjoying the blessings of her grandchildren and her beloved canine companion, Peanut. Barb’s big heart and fun-loving personality will be forever missed.

Surviving Barb are her five daughters, Barbara (Kent) Lester of Fayette, Fawn Schaffner of Fayette, Cindy (Tracy) Mitchell of Pickerington, OH, Chris Pennington of Fayette, and Danni (Brian) Keefer of Fayette; her sister, Wilda “Shorty” (Denny) Steele of McCormick, SC; 16 grandchildren, Natasha, Andrew, Chad, Ryan, Hillary, Lindsey, Wes, Nathan, Brittany, Aaron, Austin, Alec, Adriana, Tyler, Paige, Trey; 31 great-grandchildren, with one more on-the-way; a great-great granddaughter; and her faithful companion, Peanut.

She was preceded in her death by her parents; husband, Gene; son, Mike Beaverson; sons-in-law, Keith Grant and Tim Pennington; nephew, Matt Steele; and great-grandson, Reese Hylander.

The family will receive friends for visitation at the Family Life Center in Fayette on Tuesday, January 6, 2026, beginning at 2:00 p.m. until a funeral service will begin at 5:00 p.m. Cremation will follow, and she will be laid to rest next to Gene in Pleasant View Union Cemetery.

Memorial contributions in honor of Barb are suggested to benefit Bean Creek History Center, Lauber Hill Cemetery Fund, or the Fayette Volunteer Fire Association.

Friends can express sympathies to the family online by visiting the tribute wall at www.marryfh.com. Arrangements have been made with the guidance of the Marry Funeral Home, Fayette.