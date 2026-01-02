Joline Bowman (1928 – 2026)

(Assisted Husband In Operating Bowman Dairy)

Joline A. Bowman, 97, of West Unity, Ohio, passed away Thursday, January 1, 2026, at Parkview Regional Medical Center, Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Joline was born June 15, 1928, in Lima, Ohio, daughter of the late Paul E. and Dorothy M. (Augsburger) Shaffer. She graduated from Garfield High School in Terre Haute, Indiana.

On June 12, 1949, Joline married Lloyd W. Bowman and they were blessed with 63 years of marriage, until Lloyd’s passing on February 22, 2013. Joline was a dedicated wife and homemaker, and assisted Lloyd in operating Bowman Dairy for over 43 years.

Before life on the farm, she worked as a switchboard operator for AT&T in Lima. Joline was a dedicated member of the West Unity United Methodist Church, where she was active with the United Methodist Women, funeral luncheon committee, and helped with Vacation Bible School in her younger years. An avid reader, she was also a former member of the Carnation Literary Club.

Joline enjoyed watching the Lawrence Welk Show every Saturday night with Lloyd, listening to and singing along with the Gaither Vocal Band, and watching the Hallmark Channel in her later years.

Joline loved to bake cookies and pies, with chocolate, custard, and lemon meringue being some of her most famous flavors. Lloyd and Joline also made delicious homemade ice cream with pure milk cream for many social gatherings. Above all, Joline loved visits with her family, especially those with her grandchildren.

Surviving are her five daughters, Jane (Ervin Fender) Fry of Auburn, Indiana, Linda (Dana) Smith of Bryan, Ohio, Beth (Alan) Surfus of Markle, Indiana, Sandy Bowman of Stryker, Ohio, and Annette (Ron) Zaper of Whitehouse, Ohio; daughter-in-law, Susan (Rodney) Schafer of West Unity; 14 grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson; and a half-brother, Dr. Robert (Debra) Shaffer of Grand Rapids, Michigan.

Joline was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Lloyd W. Bowman; son, Lloyd F. Bowman; two daughters, Susan K. Bowman and Carolyn J. Wolf; and a son-in-law, Tom DePoy.

Visitation for Joline A. Bowman will be held Saturday, January 10, 2026, from 10:00 AM to 12:00 Noon at the West Unity United Methodist Church, 311 North Liberty Street West Unity, Ohio 43570. A Memorial Service will immediately follow in the church beginning at 12:00 Noon with Pastor Jeff Ridenour officiating.

Memorial contributions can be directed to the West Unity United Methodist Church or The Gideons International. Condolences and fond memories can be shared with the family at www.oberlinturnbull.com.