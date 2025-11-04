Edward “Charlie” Smith (1951 – 2025)

(Retired From Spangler Candy Company)

Edward C. “Charlie” Smith, age 74, of Bryan, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, October 31, 2025, at his home.

Charlie worked at Spangler Candy Company for over 40 years as a candy maker prior to his retirement.

He was a member of the Bryan Church of the Latter Day Saints. Charlie played on several softball leagues for many years, was an avid runner who competed in 5Ks, 10Ks and at least 1 marathon a year for several years. He was an avid Ohio State Buckeyes and Detroit Tigers fan.

Edward C. Smith was born October 5, 1951, in Coeburn, Virginia, the son of Archie C. and Beulah M. (Dollarhide) Smith. He married Kathleen M. “Kathy” Harrison on September 12, 1970, in Bryan and she preceded him in death on November 4, 2018.

Charlie is survived by his son, Kevin C. Smith, of Columbus, Ohio; daughter, Michelle “Mik” Smith, of Parker, Colorado; a brother, Doug; sisters, Linda and Gloria and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Kathy and several brothers and sisters.

Visitation for Charlie will be held on Friday, November 7, 2025, from 1:00-2:00 pm at Krill Funeral Home, 860 West Mulberry Street, Bryan, OH with a celebration of his life following at 2:00 pm.

Memorial donations are requested to the Bryan Senior Center, 1201 South Portland Street, Bryan, Ohio 43506.