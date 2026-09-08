Barbara G. Haley (1944 – 2026)

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(Member Of Lyons VFW Auxiliary)

Barbara Grace Haley, age 82, of Whitehouse, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Sept. 2, 2026, at Hospice of Northwest Ohio in Perrysburg, Ohio.

She was born Jan. 26, 1944, in Wauseon, Ohio, to the late James and Jessie (Gunn) Ballard.

Barbara lived life on her own terms. Strong-willed, fiercely independent and full of spirit, she embraced every adventure that came her way.

She was never one to sit on the sidelines and was known for her fun-loving nature, quick wit and ability to leave a lasting impression on everyone she met.

Barbara worked as the office manager at Harborside for many years, retiring in 2011. She was a member of the VFW Auxiliary in Lyons, Ohio, and Cedar Creek Church in Whitehouse.

In her twenties, Barbara made local history by becoming Toledo’s first go-go dancer at the Peppermint Club, a reflection of the confidence and boldness that defined her life. She loved to travel and created countless memories on trips to Mexico with her coworkers.

She was an avid Dallas Cowboys fan, and one of her favorite experiences was attending a home game in Dallas in 2008. She also enjoyed Professional Bull Riders events, country music, especially Willie Nelson, and could often be found line dancing whenever the opportunity arose.

Barbara was a lifelong “Daddy’s Girl” and shared a special bond with her father. In a remarkable coincidence, she passed away on the same date as her father, 24 years later. She was known for her legendary “Irish Exits,” her love of a good steak, Lebanese food, Snickers candy bars and her wonderful ability to find joy in life’s simple pleasures.

Above all, Barbara treasured her family. While she traveled far, loved adventure and lived independently, her greatest happiness was found in the time she spent with her grandchildren. A devoted horse lover, she especially adored her beloved horse, Komar.

Surviving are her children, Robin and Shane Haley, and Michelle Quaintance (Brandon); grandchildren, Anthony Vance (Konner), Dylan Haley and Haley Degens (Mike Morales); brother, J. Dean Ballard (Bettye); nephews, Joel and Kellyn Ballard; and beloved friend, Terry Baer.

Family and friends are invited to visit from 4 to 7 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 8, 2026, in the Weigel Funeral Home, 204 Chestnut St., Swanton, where funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2026, at 11 a.m. Burial will follow at Lyons Cemetery.

Contributions in Barbara’s name may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to Mercy of Perrysburg and Hospice of Northwest Ohio for their thoughtful and compassionate care of Barb.

Barbara will be remembered for her adventurous heart, her independence, her love of family and friends, and the way she lived each day with courage, determination and a little bit of mischief. Her spirit will continue to inspire all who were fortunate enough to know and love her.