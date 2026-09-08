Riki S. Timbrook (1952 – 2026)

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(Former Teller At Edon State Bank)

Riki Suzanne (Flynn) Rockey Timbrook, age 74, peacefully passed from this world to her forever home on Sept. 4, 2026.

Riki was born to Richard and Grace (Naitzka) Flynn on July 27, 1952 in Indiana. Riki attended St. Joseph Catholic School and graduated from Edon High School in 1970.

She worked at the Edon State Bank as a teller for 29 years. In her retirement years, she was a caregiver with Visiting Angels and was passionate about providing care for her clients.

Riki was very social and loved to talk to her customers at the bank. Left behind to cherish her precious memory is her husband, Michael Timbrook.

They were married Aug. 2, 1996 in Paulding, Ohio. Riki loved her family and created a legacy of closeness that will continue on. She was an avid reader, loved doing puzzles and looked forward to yearly family vacations in Ludington, Michigan.

She greatly enjoyed spending time with high school classmates and friends. She was passionate about her faith, loved teaching Sunday school and enjoyed making cookies and special treats for her students. Cooking and baking were sweet ways she shared her love.

Her blessed union with Lyle Rockey produced three daughters who Riki loved spending time with, creating wonderful memories: Stacy (Kyle) Sapp, Shelby (Dustin) Everetts and Stefanie Rockey. Riki was the proud stepmother to Calvin (Kristi) Timbrook and Matthew (Julia) Timbrook.

Riki was grateful to be called Mama and cherished each of her nine grandchildren: Kaden (Kelcy) Sapp, Kelby (Olivia Whitlock) Sapp, Kyler Sapp; Cooper Everetts, Brady Everetts and Addison Everetts; Evelyn Timbrook and Henry Timbrook; and Bennett Timbrook. She was blessed to be the great-grandmother to Koby and Kamden Sapp.

Riki’s siblings included Sheila Booker Vollmer, Robert (Carol) Flynn, Cheryl (Doug) Michael, Sue Flynn and Debbie (Forrest) Hinkle. Her mother-in-law is Marybelle Timbrook. Her brother-in-law is Gary (Jean) Timbrook, and her sisters-in-law are Carolyn Kraus and Marilyn (Mark) Leon.

Riki was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Grace Flynn; brother, John Flynn; brothers-in-law Jim Booker, John Vollmer and Mike Kraus; sisters-in-law Deloris and Patricia Timbrook; and father-in-law Basil Timbrook.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2026 from 5 to 8 p.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church, Montpelier, Ohio. Services will be held on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2026 at 10 a.m. at St. John’s Lutheran Church with Pastor Marc Lapointe officiating. Interment will follow at St. Joseph Cemetery in Blakeslee, Ohio.

Memorials are requested for St. John’s Lutheran Church or Edon Music Boosters. Condolences can be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com.