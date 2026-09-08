Douglas L. Cook (1964 – 2026)

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(Former Member Of Bryan Eagles & Moose)

Douglas L. Cook, age 62, of Bryan, passed away on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2026, at his residence following a courageous battle with cancer.

Doug medically retired from Air-Way Manufacturing in Edgerton. He was a former member of the Bryan Eagles and Moose, enjoyed hunting, fishing, mushroom hunting and watching racing.

Doug was born on Aug. 16, 1964, in Hicksville, Ohio, the son of Garold L. and Phyllis Jean (Nicholls) Cook. He was a graduate of Bryan High School.

Surviving Doug are his mother, Phyllis Cook, and sister, Gerri Spiess, both of Bryan, Ohio; and two nephews, Daniel and Aaron Addington. He was preceded in death by his father.

Honoring Doug’s wishes, no services will be held. He will be laid to rest at Shiffler Cemetery. Krill Funeral Service, 860 W. Mulberry St., Bryan, has been entrusted with Doug’s arrangements.

Memorial contributions are requested to an organization of the donor’s choice. To sign the online guestbook or leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com.