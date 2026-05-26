Esperanza (Martinez) Pecina (1939 – 2026)

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Esperanza Pecina, age 86, peacefully passed away at her Delta home surrounded by her loving family on Friday afternoon, May 22, 2026.

She was born on Sept. 26, 1939, in San Jeronimo Purenchecuaro, Mexico, to the late Cresenciano Martinez and Silveria (Marquez) Martinez and was one of nine daughters.

On June 16, 1973, Esperanza married the love of her life, Hermilo Pecina, in Swanton, Ohio. Together they shared 53 wonderful years of marriage filled with love, devotion and family. Esperanza was a faithful member of Living Water Church in Tedrow. She found joy in gardening, traveling to visit her home in Mexico and caring for those she loved. Above all else, Esperanza treasured the time spent with her husband, family and her beloved chihuahua companion, “Pinto.” Her warm spirit, caring heart and deep love for family will be remembered by all who knew her.

She is survived by her loving husband, Hermilo Pecina; sisters, Basilisa Garcia, Isabel (Gregorio) Torres, Delores Zuniga, Rufina Arriaga, Adela Martinez and Maria Luisa Martinez; along with many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews and great-great-nieces and nephews. Along with her parents, Esperanza was preceded in death by her sisters, Rosa Trujillo and Maximina Guzman and brothers-in-law, Pedro Garcia and Dario Arriaga.

Family and friends are invited to visit from 2 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 26, 2026, at Barnes Funeral Chapel and Crematory, 5825 State Highway 109, Delta, Ohio 43515.

A funeral service celebrating Esperanza’s life will begin at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, May 27, 2026, also at the funeral home.

Pastor Mimi Leija will be officiating. Messages of comfort and condolences may be shared with the family at www.barnesfuneralchapel.com.