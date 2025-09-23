Barbara Juhasz (1936 – 2025)

(Member Of St. Joseph Catholic Church)

Barbara R. Juhasz, age 88, of Edon, OH, passed away Monday, September 22, 2025, after a short battle with cancer.

She was a pharmacist, farm wife, and a loving and caring mother to her sons.

Barb was very active in her church, St. Joseph Catholic Church, Blakeslee, helping with fund raisers, leadership committees, and was an Extraordinary Eucharistic Minister.

She volunteered extensively with 4-H for over 25 years, leading a local 4-H club, then serving on the County Endowment Committee. In her free time she enjoyed baking and sewing.

Barb was born on December 14, 1936, in Fort Wayne, IN, the daughter of Frank L. and Mary (Alberding) Fenker, Sr. She attended St. Andrew School in Fort Wayne, then graduated from St. Francis Covenant High School in Mishawaka, IN, in 1954.

Barb graduated from Creighton University in Omaha, NE, with a BS in Pharmacy in 1960. She worked in various hospitals in KY, IL and IN as a Pharmacist. Throughout this time, she spent 20 years in service to the church with the Sisters of St. Francis of Mishawaka, IN.

Barb married Frank S. Juhasz on April 15, 1972 and he preceded her in death on November 14, 2024.

Barbara is survived by her two sons, Steve Juhasz, of Bryan and John (Cheryl) Juhasz, of Edon; granddaughters, Danielle, Abigail, Josephine and Francine; brother, Daniel Fenker, of Portland, OR; sister, Dolores Wolford, of Evansville, IN; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.

Along with her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Frank Fenker, Jr. and sisters, Joan Fenker, Janet Lindley and Marilyn Fenker.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 25, 2025, from 4:00-7:00 pm in the Krill Funeral Home, 204 West Indiana Street, Edon with a recitation of the Rosary at 7:00 pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, September 26, 2025, at 11:00 am at St. Mary Catholic Church, Edgerton, OH with Rev. Daniel Borgelt officiating. Burial will follow at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Blakeslee.

In lieu of flowers, memorials are requested to St. Mary Catholic School.