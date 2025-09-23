Sadie Roth (1944 – 2025)

(1962 Graduate Of Montpelier High School)

Sadie L. Roth, age 81 of Bryan, passed away early Sunday morning, September 21, 2025 at CHP In-Patient Hospice in Defiance.

She was born September 20, 1944 in Bryan, the daughter of Arthur and Wiltrude (Pressler) Esterline.

A 1962 Graduate of Montpelier High School, she was a nurse’s aide for many years at Fairlawn Haven.

She married Edwin Roth on June 21, 1986, and he preceded her in death on March 6, 1996. Sadie loved gardening.

She is survived by her four children, Angela (Ben) Hart of Bryan, Paul Domire (Renee Carroll) of Montpelier, Brad Domire of Sault Ste. Marie, MI and Larry Domire (Marsha Floyd) of Newberry, MI; seven grandchildren, Lacy (Tim) Walker of Milford, Kelsy (Curtis) Clark of Montpelier, Joshua Burwell (Kelsi Minch) of Bronson, MI, Aaron Burwell of London, OH, Travis Burwell of Napoleon, Trieste Burwell (Matthew Wolffe) of Montpelier and Ashlee Domire of Escabanba, MI; and four great-grandchildren, Kaylee, Brantley, and Caiden Hammill and Aidyn Williams all of Montpelier. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Edwin.

Visitation for Sadie will be held on Friday, September 26, from 10-11 AM at Short Funeral Home in Archbold. Internment will follow in the Pettisville Cemetery.