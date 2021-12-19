Barbara Rasik (1959-2021)

Facebook

Barbara Marie Rasik (maiden name: Hausknecht) of Swanton Ohio, passed away December 17th at age 62.

Barbara is survived by her husband, Michael Steven Rasik; daughter, Cassandra Brandt; son, Daniel Rasik (wife Genevieve Rasik); son, Christopher Rasik and seven grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ruth and Charles Hausknecht and son-in-law, John “Gus” Brandt.

Barb was a graduate of McAuley High School and was a very loving wife, mother, sister, aunt, grandmother, and friend.

Her favorite hobbies were baking, gardening, and most of all, spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Visitation will be held at Weigel Funeral Home Tuesday, December 21st from 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be held at Faith Lutheran Church in Swanton on Wednesday, December 22nd at 10:30 a.m., with Rev. Dalton Rosa-Ruggieri officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Toledo Ovarian Cancer Connection https://ovarianconnection.org