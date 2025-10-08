Barbara Stewart (1950 – 2025)

(Resident Of Bryan)

Barbara Diane Stewart, age 75 of Bryan, Ohio passed away peacefully Saturday, October 4, 2025 in CHP Inpatient Hospice, Defiance, Ohio surrounded by her loving family.

She was born March 27, 1950 in Bryan, Ohio to Raymond Barbee, Jr. and Dorothy (Smith) Barbee.

She married Jimmy Lee Stewart on July 12, 1969 and he survives. Barbara worked many years along side her husband in their business, S&H Automation, handling the office and then as an Electric Programmer.

Barbara loved restoring cars with her lifelong best friend, Jimmy. They participated in the Super Chevy Car Shows and area car shows to show off their Classic Chevy’s.

Survivors include, her husband, Jimmy Lee Stewart, of Crossville, Tennessee, her sons, Ron Stewart of Langston, Alabama, Jon (Emily) Stewart of Bryan, Ohio, her mother, Dorothy (Smith) Barbee Lovelace, her grandchildren, Jacob (Desiree) Stewart, Jerid (Alexis) Stewart, Courtney Stewart, Cody Stewart, Amber Clark-Stewart. Great-grandchildren, Parker, Harper, Emmalynn, Jasper, Jammeson. Sisters, Denise (Denny) Klinepeter of Grand Rapids, Ohio, Annette (Jeff) Anders of Stryker, Ohio, Rita (Ken) Ruffer of Stryker, Ohio. Many nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews and cousins, and her beloved dog, Sparky.

Barbara is preceded in death by her daughter, Melinda Stewart, father, Raymond Barbee, Jr., stepfather, Ewell Lovelace, brother, Lowell Barbee, sister, Carol Young, father-in-law, Floyd Stewart, Mother-in-law, Oma Mae Stewart, sister-in-law, Authelia Cantrell, brother-in-law, James Stewart, sister-in-law, Mellie Stewart, sister-in-law, Patricia Ann Bartley.

Honoring Barbara and her family’s wishes, funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers and other mementos, memorial contributions may be made to: CHP Hospice and the Williams County Humane Society.

Please visit www.krillfuneralservice.com to offer condolences and guest registry. Krill Funeral Home, Bryan, Ohio is honored to serve the Stewart family.